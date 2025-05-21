Mill Mountain Zoo mourning the loss of beloved snow leopard Bali

ROANOKE, Va. – The Mill Mountain Zoo is mourning the loss of its beloved Snow Leopard Bali Wednesday.

The zoo released a statement on social media regarding the passing:

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved snow leopard, Bali.

After exhibiting gastrointestinal symptoms that did not respond to treatment, Bali was sedated for a comprehensive medical examination by our veterinary team. The results revealed an aggressive and untreatable form of cancer, causing functional impairment.

Following thoughtful consultation between our veterinarian, general curator, executive director, and specialists at the Virginia Tech Veterinary School of Medicine, it was determined that the most compassionate course of action was humane euthanasia.

Born in 2012, Bali was part of the Snow Leopard Species Survival Plan (SSP), which works to maintain healthy, genetically diverse, and demographically stable populations of snow leopards in North American zoos. Bali educated the masses about wildlife conservation and contributed to vital conservation efforts aimed at protecting the long-term future of snow leopards. Snow leopards are classified as vulnerable by the IUCN Red List, and it is estimated that fewer than 6,500 individuals remain in the wild.

We are proud to be a nationally accredited member of the Zoological Association of America, upholding the highest standards of animal welfare, ethics, and care. The well-being of our animals is always our top priority, and while this decision was heartbreaking, it was made with deep compassion and responsibility.

“This loss is deeply felt by our entire zoo family. Bali was more than an animal in our care—he was a treasured companion, a captivating presence, and a powerful ambassador for his vulnerable species. We are immensely grateful for the support and sympathy of our community during this difficult time while we grieve the loss of Bali. I am incredibly grateful for our dedicated veterinary and animal care team and for the exceptional and compassionate care they gave to Bali over his lifetime. Bali touched the hearts of everyone who knew him. It has been a true honor to connect with him, learn from him, and be part of his journey. He will be dearly missed by all of us,” said Executive Director, Niki Voudren.

With Heartfelt Gratitude,

Mill Mountain Zoo

Mill Mountiain Zoo