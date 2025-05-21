Patina Bridal and Formals to close after 40 years in Roanoke

After 40 years in business, Patina Bridal and Formals is closing its doors.

After 40 years in business, Patina Bridal and Formals is closing its doors. The Roanoke-based boutique has been a prominent destination for the region’s wedding, prom, and pageant attire.

Established as a go-to shop for formalwear, Patina built a strong reputation over the decades for offering designer gowns and a wide selection of dresses. For more than 25 years at its current location, the store has served customers who are preparing for significant life events, from weddings to school dances.

The business also became known for its experienced staff and longstanding presence in the community.

While no official closing date has been announced, the store is expected to begin winding down operations soon. Sales will continue until the store officially closes.

Patina’s closure marks the end of an era for many in the Roanoke area, concluding a decades-long chapter in the region’s formalwear industry.