WATCH: Vision Zero initiative

ROANOKE, Va. – The city’s Vision Zero initiative aims to eliminate all injuries and fatalities on the roads.

The plan has three components: a Safety Action Plan to reach zero deaths, a Speed Management Action Plan to address speeding, and a Transportation Bike Network to connect bike lanes.

Rob Issem, Roanoke’s Complete Streets and Vision Zero coordinator, explained the importance of road design.

“Essentially, what you want is for the road you’re driving on to feel like the posted speed limit. The problem is when we have a 25 mph neighborhood street that feels like you can drive 50 mph on it—because then people do drive 50 mph on it.”

Issem hopes to have the plan adopted by the Roanoke City Council by the fall of this year.