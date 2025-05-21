Skip to main content
WATCH: Vision Zero initiative

Jason Freund, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – The city’s Vision Zero initiative aims to eliminate all injuries and fatalities on the roads.

The plan has three components: a Safety Action Plan to reach zero deaths, a Speed Management Action Plan to address speeding, and a Transportation Bike Network to connect bike lanes.

Rob Issem, Roanoke’s Complete Streets and Vision Zero coordinator, explained the importance of road design.

“Essentially, what you want is for the road you’re driving on to feel like the posted speed limit. The problem is when we have a 25 mph neighborhood street that feels like you can drive 50 mph on it—because then people do drive 50 mph on it.”

Issem hopes to have the plan adopted by the Roanoke City Council by the fall of this year.

About the Author
Jason Freund headshot

Jason Freund is a Multimedia Journalist with WSLS 10 who had spent two and half years reporting in West Texas before moving to Roanoke in January 2025.

