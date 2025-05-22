Skip to main content
Covington man, 71, gets three life terms for child sex crimes

He has also been sentenced to 10 years in the penitentiary

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Alleghany County, Covington, Crime
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A 71-year-old man has been sentenced to three life terms, in addition to 10 years in the penitentiary for child sex crimes, according to Ann Gardner, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Alleghany County.

James Roger McClung, of Covington, was found guilty in January 2025 of three counts of sodomy of a child under thirteen and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

The Covington Police Department investigated the case, and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Lauren Cassel prosecuted it.

The Child and Youth Advocacy Center and Child Advocacy assisted with the prosecution of this case as well.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

