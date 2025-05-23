Chatham teacher wins $2,500 from the Virginia Lottery’s ‘Thank a Teacher’ campaign

A teacher won big in the Virginia Lottery during its “Thank a Teacher” campaign.

Along with a ‘thank-you’ note sent to thousands of Virginia educators, a 4th-grade math and science teacher at Chatham Elementary got $2,500.

Veronica Berrios was randomly selected from nearly 25,000 entries.

The Pittsylvania County Elementary School will also get $2,500 in supplies from the Supply Room.

In fiscal year 2024, the lottery generated more than $934 million for education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.