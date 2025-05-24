God’s Pit Crew to sending aid to states impacted by tornadoes

God’s Pit Crew announced on Friday that they’re sending crews to Missouri and Kentucky to assist in tornado relief efforts in those states.

Crews are being sent to St. Louis, Missouri, and Morganfield, Kentucky, following devastating tornadoes that have hit those areas. The Pit Crew plans to remain in both locations through May 31, with the possibility of extensions.

“This level of destruction demands a powerful and compassionate response. We are committed to standing with these communities during their time of need, but we cannot do it alone. Our crews are in need of volunteers and donations to continue our mission of bringing hope and healing to these areas.” Randy Johnson, God’s Pit Crew President

The nonprofit is also in need of volunteers and financial contributions for support. If you’re interested in volunteering or donating, click here.