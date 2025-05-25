Danville ministry working to combat food insecurity in the area

In the Dansville area, God’s Final Call and Warning is hoping to combat food insecurity within Danville and the surrounding counties by helping give out free food and other supplies to the community. – Food insecurity can affect anyone at any time and in any place.

In the Danville area, God’s Final Call and Warning is hoping to combat food insecurity within the city and the surrounding counties by helping give out free food and other supplies to the community.

“It’s terrible in the Danville Area. What we want to do is greatly lessen it and eliminate it.” Ralph Rhyne, GFCW Founder

All manner of people came down to GFCW’s doors this Memorial Day weekend, which included a high number of veterans.

“I understand there is a great need. [We help] others too, but we really try to focus in on them, especially today.” Ralph Rhyne, GFCW Founder

Food, bedding, and supplies were put in boxes as people lined up to put the goods that they needed into wagons and trash bags.

“They come and they get all manner of food. You name it, it’s here. All kind of dry good, canned goods. We even have some frozen food on the other side. We even have bedding, we have clothing, we have flowers. We have all types of small appliances. You name it, we’ve got it.” Ralph Rhyne, GFCW Founder

Food and other supplies are ordered from an organization called Operation Blessing. Appliances come from Amazon.

While there is a hefty price to pay for the food, GFCW helps lessen the load on their end by asking those who come in to make a small donation of $10 to $20 so they can continue helping the community and combating the

Rhyne believes that, after adding up all the family compositions of those who showed up, around 4,000 to 5,000 people have been helped out today.

