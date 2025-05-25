Home destroyed after fire in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – A home was destroyed following a fire that occurred in Bedford on Sunday morning, Bedford Fire Department said.

BFD said they were dispatched to the 2500 block of Patmos Chruch Road after reports of a residential structure around 4 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the structure in flames.

Authorities said they were able to contain the fire completely to its original building. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.