Don’t miss the Roanoke County graduation ceremonies livestream

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – As the school year comes to a close, Roanoke County Public Schools is excited to celebrate the achievements of its high school graduates. The graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2025 will be livestreamed on May 27 and 28, 2025, allowing family, friends and community members to join in the celebration from anywhere.

Upcoming graduation ceremonies:

Today, May 27:

2:30 p.m. - Hidden Valley High School at the Salem Civic Center

5:30 p.m. - Northside High School at the Salem Civic Center

Tomorrow, May 28:

2:30 p.m. - Cave Spring High School at the Salem Civic Center

5:30 p.m. - William Byrd High School at the Salem Civic Center

7:00 p.m. - Glenvar High School at Highlander Stadium

To watch the ceremonies live, visit Roanoke County Public Schools Graduation Livestream. For those who are unable to attend the live events, recordings will be available for playback on the same link after the ceremonies conclude.

Join us in celebrating the Class of 2025 and all their accomplishments!