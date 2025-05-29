Man arrested in Blacksburg for possession of child pornography

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A man was arrested in Blacksburg for possession of child pornography on Tuesday, Blacksburg Police Department said.

BPD said they arrested 21-year-old Nirish Chilakala on Tuesday after a search warrant was served at a home in the 600 block of Broce Drive as part of an ongoing investigation.

Chilakala was charged with 100 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, and was released on a $10,000 secured bond.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400. You can also contact the Blacksburg Police Tip Line anonymously at (540) 961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.