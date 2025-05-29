Skip to main content
More Crumbl Cookies on the way to Southwest Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Crumbl Cookies are taking over the area, and excitement is in the air.

“Pretty excited, I can’t wait till mom gets home and sees the smile on her face as soon as she eats the cookie.”

Carson and Camden Drumheller, Blacksburg residents

Tomorrow marks the grand opening of the new Crumbl Cookie shop in Blacksburg, and people are already lined up at the door.

The owner, Patrick Gardner, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome from the community as they gear up for opening day.

“The community, the sports, the college, the Hokies. I mean everything that you would possibly want in an environment is exactly why we are here.”

Patrick Gardner, Owner of Cumbl in Blacksburg and Lynchburg

And there’s more good news. A new Crumbl location will be opening in South Roanoke this fall, making it even easier to grab these delicious treats.

