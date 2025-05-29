One dead following motorcycle crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead following a motorcycle crash that occurred in Northwest Roanoke on Wednesday, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they responded to the 1500 block of Golfside Avenue Northwest after reports of a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers found a man with serious injuries who appeared to be involved in a motorcycle accident. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the driver was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Truner. Sadly, he died on Thursday as a result of his injuries.

The initial investigation found the Suzuki motorcycle was traveling north on Forrest Park Boulevard Northwest at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle veered to the right, went off-road into a yard, and hit a tree.

Due to the severity of the crash, the investigation is still ongoing.