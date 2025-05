ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Police tell 10 News that a man was hospitalized and sustained serious injuries after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Wednesday night.

According to RPD, officials responded to a call of a motor-vehicle crash in the 1500 block of Golfside Avenue NW at 8:26 p.m. Officials say the driver has been taken to an area hospital.

Recommended Videos

Officials say that this is a major crash investigation.

10 News will continue to update this story as it develops.