Department of Homeland Security releases public list of alleged Sanctuary Jurisdictions

The Department of Homeland Security has recently released a public list of alleged sanctuary jurisdictions, including several in our area — some of which say they were unaware they were even listed.

Amherst, Charlotte, and Halifax counties, along with Lynchburg and Martinsville, were listed as being non-compliant with federal statutes. Both Charlotte and Amherst counties say they are surprised to be on the list, with Amherst claiming the designation is incorrect.

A spokesperson from Charlotte County in Southside told us, “Until today, I did not know the county was on this list. Other than adopting a Second Amendment resolution a few years back, the board has taken no actions to justify being placed on the DHS list.”

The Trump administration has said it may suspend federal grant money to jurisdictions that continue to be sanctuaries.,