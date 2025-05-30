Man arrested in Radford after shots-fired incident

RADFORD, Va. – A man was arrested after shooting a gun into the air on Thursday, Radford Police Department said.

RPD said they responded to reports of a shots-fired incident on the 500 block of Fairfax Street around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers found that an altercation had led to a gun being shown and fired into the air. No one was injured as a result of the gunfire.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene, and witnesses nearby helped describe the suspect and his vehicle. The suspect was then taken into custody following a traffic stop on the 1800 block of East Main Street.

The suspect was identified as Brent Thompson. He was charged with the following:

Brandishing of a firearm

Reckless handling of a firearm

Driving under the influence

Assault and battery

Willful discharge of a firearm

Thompson is being held at the New River Regional Jail without bond.