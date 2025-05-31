Franklin County High School senior celebration prompts response from school officials

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – A senior night at Franklin County High School left the school grounds littered with toilet paper, trash and forks.

The event happened Thursday night when FCHS high schoolers partook in their senior night event. Franklin County Public School officials said in a Facebook statement that “While there had been approval given for some of the celebratory activities that occurred, the event quickly expanded onto areas of school grounds that were not authorized. The resulting “trashing” of the courtyard necessitated that twelve staff members be called back to the school during the night to clean up the mess in order to have the school ready to receive students on Friday morning.”

School officials are looking into why more wasn’t done by adults who were at the event to keep activity contained to the approved area. Officials have “been working today to identify the student participants and communicate a consequence that will allow them to help the school prepare for the graduation ceremony this week and will not result in a negative disciplinary record.”

So far, no charges have been filed.