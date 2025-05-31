Governor Youngkin signs bill that will enforce Bell-to-Bell Cell Phone-Free Education Policy

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin joined legislators, educators, parents and students at a Hopewell Middle school for a ceremonial bill signing which will codify the Bell-to-Bell Cell Phone-Free education policy established by Youngkin’s Executive Order 33.

“Bell-to-Bell Cell Phone-Free education has been benefiting students, parents, teachers, and administrators across the Commonwealth since last summer. By signing these bills, our statewide policy will be the law,”said Governor Glenn Youngkin.“School should be a place of learning and human interaction—free from the distractions and classroom disruptions of cell-phone and social media use. Our students will learn more and be healthier and safer.”

“Bell-to-Bell Cell Phone-Free education is an important first step in freeing students to focus, engage face-to-face, explore the real world, and be kids again,”said First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin.“I’m proud that Virginia is leading the way in protecting childhood and prioritizing student well-being.”

In July of 2024, Governor Youngkin issued Executive Order 33, directing the Secretaries of Education and Helath and Human Resources and the Department of Education to establish a detailed definition of cell phone-free education and issue final guidance for school divisions to adopt.

The signing comes just a month after Youngkin recognized April 13 through April 19 as “Virginia Screen Free Week” a statewide initiative encouraging Virginians of all ages to take intentional breaks from phones, tablets and social media.