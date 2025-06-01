13-year-old girl reported missing out of Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police issued a CODI Alert regarding a 13-year-old girl out of Roanoke City on Sunday at 12:55 p.m. on Friday.

Roanoke City Police Department is searching for 13-year-old Brooklyn Gloria Walker. She is described as a white girl with brown hair and blue eyes, approximately 4′11″ and 125 lbs. There is currently no description of her clothing.

RPD said she was last seen at 8:45 a.m. on Friday on 17th Street Southeast. She is currently believed to be traveling on foot. Authorities believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have any information on the location of Brooklyn, please contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212 or visit here for more information.