Danville Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 4 Hospitalized

DANVILLE, VA – One person is dead and four others are hurt after a shooting early Sunday morning during a large outdoor gathering in Danville.

Police were called just before 1:30 a.m. to the area of Carver Drive and Cheyenne Drive for reports of multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a Chrysler sedan in the road.

Inside, 22-year-old Jay’Shaun Tiejae White of Hurt, Virginia, was in the front passenger seat with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Java, Virginia, was found on a nearby street with a gunshot wound and taken to Sovah Health Danville.

Not long after, three more people showed up at the hospital with injuries from the same shooting. They include a 31-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, and a 19-year-old woman—all from Danville. The woman was treated and released. The men were later transferred to other medical centers for further treatment.

Police say the shooting happened during a large gathering just off Carver Drive. Investigators believe shots were fired between people at the event and those inside the Chrysler.

No arrests have been made, and police are asking anyone who may have seen what happened or has information to come forward.

Tips can be submitted by calling the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Anonymous tips can also be sent online at p3tips.com. A cash reward may be offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.