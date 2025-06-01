Police Search for Suspects in Lynchburg 7-Eleven Robbery

Police are searching for two suspects after an early morning armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Lynchburg.

Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded around 3:08 a.m. Sunday to the convenience store located in the 2300 block of Bedford Avenue.

Investigators say two male suspects entered the store. One acted as a lookout near the entrance, while the other pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. After getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash, both suspects ran away on foot.

Surveillance photos of the suspects have been released, and police are asking the public for help identifying them.

This remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gauthier at (434) 455-6230 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com, through the P3 mobile app, or by texting “CVCS” to 738477 to receive a secure tip form.