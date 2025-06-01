Roanoke Fire-EMS, Red Cross, VDH promote importance of working smoke alarms

ROANOKE, Va. – Experts say having working smoke alarms can double your chances of surviving a house fire.

And Roanoke Fire-EMS, the American Red Cross, and the Virginia Department of Health partnered today to install smoke alarms in the Garden City neighborhood.

Teams went door to door providing safety information, including about the city’s free smoke alarm program, and answering questions neighbors might have.

“Fires don’t discriminate on what area of the city they’re in, so we want to make every home is protected, every family is protected and cover as much of Roanoke as we can.” Hope Escobar, Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Roanoke Fire-EMS recommends you have working smoke alarms in every bedroom and every level of your home.