Local News

Franklin County crash leaves one dead

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A man was killed in a crash in Franklin County on Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

State troopers were called to the scene at about 8:40 a.m. on Major Holland Road, located north of Moonlight Cove.

The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Malcolm Randal Johnson, of Union Hall, Virginia.

Authorities reported that Johnson was traveling north in a 2007 Ford F-350 when he veered off the right side of the road, struck several trees, and overturned. Unfortunately, Johnson died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

