Local leaders respond to “Sanctuary Jurisdiction” allegations

In a now deleted list released by the Department of Homeland Security, several localities, including the cities of Martinsville and Lynchburg and several local counties, were listed as sanctuary jurisdictions. A term used to describe localities that are not cooperating to the fullest extent with the federal government’s efforts to deport illegal immigrants.

Many, however, were surprised to find themselves on such a list. This includes Martinsville, where their Deputy Police Chief says they’ve done a lot to help out with immigration.

“We work in cooperation with all federal agencies when it comes to issues with immigration. That’s never been in any question. That’s why it was such a surprise to see us on there,” Deputy Police Chief of Martinsville P.D. Chad Roads said.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Virginia lawmakers from both political parties are also lashing out against the list, including Senator Tim Kaine, who accused the Trump administration of using AI to create the list. Governor Glenn Youngkin also criticized the accusations against Virginia.

“Virginia is not a sanctuary state, and I’ve made that really clear. Our collaboration with federal agencies and resources has been complete,” Youngkin said.

The list was also riddled with errors, including calling Martinsville a county instead of a city and classifying several southwest Virginia towns as cities. Now, some leaders of these areas are worried their funding could be affected after being placed on the list.

“The president has stated that he wouldn’t continue any grant funding to any sanctuary cities,” Roads said.

While it doesn’t appear any action has been taken in terms of funding against those on the list, Martinsville officials are working to get their name cleared. They say they also haven’t received any sort of apology or statement from the federal government.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the list in an interview with Fox News.

“Some of the cities have pushed back,” Noem said. “They think because they don’t have one law or another on the books that they don’t qualify, but they do qualify. They are giving sanctuary to criminals.”