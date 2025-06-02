One hospitalized after Roanoke house fire

One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a Roanoke house fire early Sunday morning.

Crews with Roanoke Fire-EMS were called to the 500 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast at about 5 a.m.

They arrived at the scene to find the house fully engulfed in flames. Roughly 25 minutes later, the fire was marked under control, authorities said.

The incident is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office at this time.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.