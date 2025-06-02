Protesters gather outside of Fallon Park Elementary School to protest Rep. Ben Cline visit

ROANOKE, Va. – Dozens of protesters gathered outside of Fallon Park Elementary School on Monday morning to protest U.S. Representative for Virginia’s 6th District for Virginia’s Ben Cline’s visit to the school.

The group is hoping to have a town hall with the Republican congressman. Ben Cline did not acknowledge any of the protesters.

“Ben Cline has had no communication with his constituents, and in fact, we have held more town halls than he has. I believe there’s been two right now where he has been invited to participate because he has not spoken to the public, he has not taken unfiltered questions, he’s not shown any bravery in this moment to face his constituents, and so we’ve had to do it for him.” Jack Leff, local protester

10 News reached out to Cline’s office for comment. They said the following: