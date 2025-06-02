Protesters gather outside of Fallon Park Elementary School to protest Rep. Ben Cline visit

ROANOKE, Va. – Dozens of protesters gathered outside of Fallon Park Elementary School on Monday morning to protest U.S. Representative for Virginia’s 6th District for Virginia’s Ben Cline’s visit to the school.
The group is hoping to have a town hall with the Republican congressman. Ben Cline did not acknowledge any of the protesters.
“Ben Cline has had no communication with his constituents, and in fact, we have held more town halls than he has. I believe there’s been two right now where he has been invited to participate because he has not spoken to the public, he has not taken unfiltered questions, he’s not shown any bravery in this moment to face his constituents, and so we’ve had to do it for him.”Jack Leff, local protester
10 News reached out to Cline’s office for comment. They said the following:
“His focus today was on reading to the children at Fallon Park Elementary, and while he did not encounter any protesters, he encourages people with any comments or concerns to contact any of his local offices to arrange an appointment.”Office of Ben Cline