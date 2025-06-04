Carilion Clinic is ending nursing contracts with Roanoke City Public Schools

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Clinic announced that it will not be renewing nursing contracts with Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS), ending its years-long partnership.

“After careful consideration, we made the decision to discontinue our oversight of school-based nursing for Roanoke City Public Schools,” said Hannah Curtis, the public information officer for Carilion Clinic.

The decision to terminate the school-based nursing contracts stems from the clinic’s focus on improving access to pediatric services across the region.

Curtis stated that the transition was announced in May to give the schools ample time to prepare.

In their announcement, Carilion emphasized that although it is stepping away from direct management, it will continue to collaborate with the school to ensure a “smooth transition period.”

Parents received a letter from RCPS on May 27 regarding this transition.

RCPS stated that the health and safety of students is their top priority and that they are currently working to find a new provider to continue offering healthcare services.

Chuck Lionberger, director of community relations for Roanoke City Public Schools, mentioned that they hire their own nurses. RCPS currently employs 30 nurses, with one assigned to each of the 27 schools, along with two floater nurses and one nursing supervisor.

Other school districts, such as Henry County and Lynchburg City Schools, also reported that they hire their own nurses, according to Christy Landon, Director of Human Resources for Henry County Schools, and Austin Journey, Supervisor of Communications for Lynchburg City Schools.

Carilion’s recent decision comes at a time when nurses are highly needed across the U.S. Currently Carilion will continue to maintain its support of the student clinics at Patrick Henry High School, William Fleming High School and the LIFT Center at Fallon Park Elementary School.

Read Carilion Clinic’s full statement here:

