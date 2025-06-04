How to manage peer pressure of drinking

Whether it’s drinking less or not at all, many people are becoming sober curious.

But it can be hard to deal with the peer pressure to drink alcohol, especially as the weather starts to warm up.“Drinking tends to be a fairly expected part of many group gatherings and celebrations. If your sports team has won, if your sports team has lost – all different sorts of activities often involve alcohol,” explained Hannah Snyder, MD, an addiction psychiatrist with Cleveland Clinic.

Although every situation is different, there are ways to help navigate the peer pressure to drink.

Dr. Snyder said one idea is to bring your own non-alcoholic beverage to the party.

Whether it’s a mocktail or water, having a drink in hand is a way to feel included and stop anyone from offering to grab you a drink.

Inviting a friend along who isn’t drinking either is helpful as well.

Depending on your comfort level, Dr. Snyder said you can also simply tell people you don’t want any alcohol beforehand.

“There are so many reasons people choose not to drink, and that list continues to lengthen,” Dr. Snyder said. “People are more accepting in general now than they have been in the past. It has become more of a social movement for people to go alcohol-free.”

If you’re having trouble with peer pressure or drinking in general, Dr. Snyder said help is available.

She encourages those struggling to talk to their doctor or a mental health professional.