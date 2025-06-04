Sniffing out crime: Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announces new K9 member

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is adding a new furry member to its team.

Meet T-Bone, a bloodhound who recently joined the K9 team. Certified in trailing, he specializes in finding missing people and locating wanted criminals.

The sheriff’s office mentioned that when T-Bone isn’t sniffing out crime, he loves spending time with his handler, Lt. Cameron Byrd, and his family. He’ll also never turn down an ice cream cone.

“T-Bone absolutely loves to work,” Lt. Byrd said. “He is quite a special dog and has the passion to have a great career ahead of him.”

Sheriff Whit Clark stated that K9 partners are integral parts of the team due to their specialized training, adaptability, and ability to perform in diverse operational situations.

“Our K9s are some of our greatest assets,” Sheriff Clark said. “These dogs are in the field every day alongside our deputies—finding missing kids, apprehending suspects, and even locating drugs. They work incredibly hard to keep our county and its citizens safe.”

To learn more about the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office or to register for CCSO Community and Responder Engagement (CARE) Alerts, please visit www.campbellcountyva.gov.