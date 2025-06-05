CODI Alert issued for missing 14-year-old in Salem

SALEM, Va. – The VSP has issued a CODI Alert for a missing 14-year-old in Salem.

According to officials, 14-year-old Kiernan Toy Kazuhiki Terry is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5′10 and 150 lbs. Kiernan was last seen wearing black Nike sweatpants, a black hoodie with a white graphic on the back and a black beanie. He currently has a short haircut.

VSP says Kiernan was last seen at 2:20 p.m.Thursday in the 500 block of Yorkshire Street in Salem, where he left the location on foot. This disappearance poses a credible threat to his safety s determined by the investigating agency.