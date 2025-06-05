One resident hurt while attempting to extinguish Lynchburg house fire

The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of Lakeview Lane.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A resident was injured while attempting to extinguish a house fire in Lynchburg.

Shortly after midnight, crews from the Lynchburg Fire Department were called to the 1100 block of Lakeview Lane, where they found heavy smoke coming from the front of the home.

Authorities report that the fire originated in the back bedroom. One resident was injured while trying to put out the fire but refused transportation to the hospital. Fortunately, the other residents had already evacuated safely.

The fire department extinguished the blaze and cleared the scene within two hours.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We will continue to update this article as more details become available.