Man arrested for possession of child pornography in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was arrested for multiple charges, including possession of child pornography, in Roanoke on Friday, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said detectives received tips from Southern Virginia’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, which led police to execute a search warrant at an apartment on the 3000 block of Ordway Drive Northwest.

Authorities said the warrant led to the arrest of 28-year-old Luis Antonio Valencia-Ramirez. He was charged with the following:

possession of child pornography

possession of a firearm while not a citizen

receiving a stolen firearm

Another man was arrested at the scene as well. 25-year-old Alfonso Valencia-Ramirez was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm while not being a citizen.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.