Where to find deals on National Donut Day

June 6 is National Donut Day, which started in 1938 to honor the volunteers who fed soldiers donuts during WWI.
Today, many stores offer deals or free donuts to celebrate the holiday.
Here are some national and local deals to be aware of:
CHESTNUT HILL BAKERY - Lynchburg
- One free donut - no purchase necessary.
CORBINS CONFECTIONS - Roanoke
- 75¢ off each donut.
- You can get a free cinnamon sugar donut, no purchase necessary, and a half dozen cinnamon donuts for $6.
- You can get a free donut with any drink purchase.
FATHER’S CAFE & BAKERY - Lynchburg
- $19.99 per dozen donuts.
HILL CITY DONUTS - Lynchburg
- One free donut.
- They are giving away one free doughnut, and are offering a dozen original glazed for just $2.
ROUTE 8 DONUTS - Christiansburg
- Free glazed donut- no purchase necessary.
- You can get one free donut with the purchase of any Sheetz drink through the app.
- One free glazed donut with purchase using the code DONUTMONTH25.
SUGAR MOUNTAIN DONUTS - Roanoke
- $1 Donuts all day.
WANDERING DONUT - Lynchburg
- Giving away free donuts and two golden tickets, which give free donuts for a year.
7 ELEVEN
- Donuts are 50¢ for rewards members.