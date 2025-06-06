Where to find deals on National Donut Day

June 6 is National Donut Day, which started in 1938 to honor the volunteers who fed soldiers donuts during WWI.

Today, many stores offer deals or free donuts to celebrate the holiday.

Here are some national and local deals to be aware of:

CHESTNUT HILL BAKERY - Lynchburg

One free donut - no purchase necessary.

CORBINS CONFECTIONS - Roanoke

75¢ off each donut.

DUCK DONUTS

You can get a free cinnamon sugar donut, no purchase necessary, and a half dozen cinnamon donuts for $6.

DUNKIN’

You can get a free donut with any drink purchase.

FATHER’S CAFE & BAKERY - Lynchburg

$19.99 per dozen donuts.

HILL CITY DONUTS - Lynchburg

One free donut.

KRISPY KREME

They are giving away one free doughnut, and are offering a dozen original glazed for just $2.

ROUTE 8 DONUTS - Christiansburg

Free glazed donut- no purchase necessary.

SHEETZ

You can get one free donut with the purchase of any Sheetz drink through the app.

SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

One free glazed donut with purchase using the code DONUTMONTH25.

SUGAR MOUNTAIN DONUTS - Roanoke

$1 Donuts all day.

WANDERING DONUT - Lynchburg

Giving away free donuts and two golden tickets, which give free donuts for a year.

7 ELEVEN