20K for the Greenway brings outdoor fun to families and bicyclists alike

ROANOKE, Va. – Cardinal Bicycle sponsored the 20K for the Greenway race on Saturday morning, an event designed to get men, women, and children outside and enjoying the area.

The 20K bike ride is similar to a 5k run, making it more accessible to all cyclists. Having it take place on the Greenway allowed bicyclists to explore Roanoke and see what it has to offer outdoor enthusiasts.

“The Greenway is flat, there’s a few little climbs on it but not much. This ride would be great for children and for people who don’t cycle very regularly,” bicyclist Alan Henry said. “So this would be a great way to test the waters if you haven’t cycled a whole lot.”

A 20-mile race and 100K race were also available.

It also benefited two different organizations: Pathfinder for Greenway and PedalSafe Roanoke. Both organizations support causes that are closely tied to outdoor biking.

“The organizations that it supports - PedalSafe Roanoke - they help improve cycling safety in Roanoke,” bicyclist Karen Talley-Mead said. “Pathfinders for Greenway helps create access greenways and trails.”

Another organization that received support was CHIP, who help get bike locks for children.