Humble Hustle Company and Not Your Average Everything hosting “Lost in Flowers” celebration

ROANOKE, Va. – This summer, Roanoke will be in full bloom as The Humble Hustle Company and Not Your Average Everything present Lost in the Flowers: Not Your Average Weekend, an immersive three-day celebration taking place June 6–8, 2025. Designed to elevate the cultural pulse of the city, this weekend will offer a soul-stirring mix of music, food, art, and community—inviting locals and visitors alike to get beautifully lost in the moment.

Now in its fourth year, this signature weekend series has become a staple for those seeking intentional connection, cultural expression, and unforgettable vibes—all while giving back to community programs powered by The Humble Hustle Company.

Weekend lineup

Friday, June 6 | 6:00 PM-11:00 PM AfroBeats on the Avenue | Century Plaza Kick off the weekend with a family-friendly, high-energy celebration featuring global beats. This outdoor block party uplifts the Black music diaspora and sets the tone for a vibrant weekend ahead.

Saturday, June 7 | 5:00 PM-10:00 PM R&B Is for Lovers Festival | Elmwood Park Doors open at 4 PM to allow attendees to immerse themselves in the city’s culture and a floral experience. The main event returns with a night of soulful performances and R&B music throughout the evening. Expect curated vendor experiences, interactive installations, and family-friendly fun all night long.

Sunday, June 8 | 1:00 PM-4:00 PM Brunch N’ The City | One City Plaza, 2nd Floor Wind down the weekend with an exciting 21+ brunch experience featuring curated menus and one last moment to soak up the vibes.

“Our goal is to bring people together and introduce a big-city experience to a city that’s more than deserving of it. The most meaningful part is that it also gives back to our programs at The Humble Hustle Company. Curating these moments, sparking new energy in Roanoke, and making a real impact—that’s what drives us,” said Austin Bratton, director of brand engagement.