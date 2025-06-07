Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office unveils new community outreach project

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is set to start its Summer Transparency Tour on Tuesday, June 10. The tour is designed to help residents connect with office staff, learn more about how the office operates, and provide a welcoming space to ask questions.

Every Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office will host sessions at different areas of the city to cover various topics:

The responsibilities and functions of the Sheriff’s Office

New laws impacting local communities

Programs and services offered through the agency

How to navigate the correctional system and support incarcerated loved ones

The first session will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Raleigh Court Library (Community Room) at 2112 Grandin Road Southwest. The topic for the week is “‘My loved one has been arrested - Now what?’ Corrections 101: Visitation, phone, commissary, and mail.”

To follow the schedule for each week’s session, the office will update their website here.