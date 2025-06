Photo of crews on the scene of a structure fire in Southwest Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS Department responded to a fire around 4:10 on the 2300 block of Longview Avenue Southwest on Saturday.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the second floor of a building and initiated a structure fire response. Fire-EMS managed to contain the fire to the unit where the fire started.

No injuries have been reported, and a cause for the fire has not yet been determined.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.