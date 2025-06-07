Virginia Tech renames Moss Arts Center to Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approved the renaming of the Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech following a recommendation from the university’s Commemorative Tributes Committee. The board also approved the naming of the arts center’s front grounds as the Patricia Buckley Moss Lawn. Photo by Ray Meese for Virginia Tech.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech Announced on Wednesday that they have renamed the Moss Arts Center to the Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech.

The art center opened in 2013 and was originally named after artist Patricia Buckley Moss. Virginia Tech said they have worked with the Moss family and have agreed to replace the naming rights with "a new tribute to the artist to honor her legacy and passion for the arts and education.

“Though our name will change, our commitment to offer high-quality arts experiences, to create community connections, and to foster student learning and engagement will continue. We remain dedicated to providing exceptional programs and welcoming experiences for all.” Ruth Waalkes, associate provost for the arts at Virginia Tech and executive director of the Center for the Arts

Now, the lawn in front of the newly-named Center for the Arts is being recognized as the Patricia Buckley Moss Lawn. The lawn stretches through a wide area of Virginia Tech’s campus, and the university has called it a prime location for outdoor concerts, community celebrations, performances, and various other activities.

