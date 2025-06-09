Evelyn Alexander Waterpark reopens 2 years after devastating fire

DUBLIN, Va. – In Pulaski County, families now have a renewed opportunity for their kids to spend productive time together throughout the summer.

Two years after a fire forced the Evelyn Alexander Waterpark to close in Pulaski, it is now officially reopened.

“I love it, it looks great,” said Meghan Hash, a local parent.

“We’re back and better than ever and we are ready to rock out summer 2025,” said Shay Dunnigan, Pulaski County Parks and Rec Director.

In May of 2023, the Evelyn Alexander Waterpark went up in flames after a cigarette sparked a fire.

“When people say they don’t have words, I truly felt that,” Dunnigan said. “Just getting that phone call that the facility was on fire and by the end of the night, just fully to the ground.”

After an extensive insurance claims process and reconstruction, it is back open for the public.

“It’s much more than a pool, that’s what we keep saying,” Dunnigan said.

The pool has been decked out with a rebuilt pool house, new plaster, heated water, a refurbished waterslide and toys, and much more.

“We also recognize what a blessing in disguise that has become,” said Jenna Kinder, Assistant Director for Pulaski County Parks and Recreation. “With the new design, the new amenities, it created an opportunity to serve more people.”

It’s operating at low rates for visitors, parents say it makes their job way easier.

“I love it as a parent,” said Hash. “It’s great cause my kids are here, I don’t have to worry about what they’re doing, where they are, we’ve got snacks, they’re good to go. They eat, then they go swim, it’s great, and then they’re tired this evening!”

Hash said over the past two years they have really missed and needed the pool back, so now that it is, they are taking full advantage of it.

“One thing about Pulaski County is we are kind of resilient,” said Hash. “I think I knew we would find a way to get it back open for the community, but it was so bad we knew it was going to take time.”

The waterpark will be open daily throughout the summer, so they hope to see more and more people out enjoying the pool.