How rising steel and aluminum tariffs are affecting a longstanding Salem manufacturer

On Wednesday, the Trump administration officially doubled tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, raising them from 25% to 50%. It’s a major policy shift that’s already sending shockwaves through industries that rely on imported materials, not just because of rising costs, but because of the growing uncertainty it creates for businesses trying to plan ahead.

Laven Newmon is the third-generation owner of the Damon Company, a Salem-based manufacturer founded in 1964. The family-run business specializes in the production and retail of metal-based products, including industrial ID tags for major brands like Chrysler, and also distributes archery equipment nationwide under its Shrewd Archery brand.

Newmon says the sudden tariff hike is impacting the company on three major fronts: imports, exports and retail.

Damon Co. relies on imported raw materials and the new tariffs have made those materials significantly more expensive, increasing the company’s overall production costs.

About 20% of the business also involves exports, particularly to Asia. But with global buyers now facing higher prices, Newmon says demand is stalling. He recently returned from a trip to China, where he had hoped to grow buyer relationships, but called the effort “useless” due to rising costs.

On the retail side, the company has been working to shield local customers from rising costs. Their storefront has not raised prices, but Newmon admits that approach may not be sustainable for much longer.

With deep roots in Salem, the company has also supported hundreds of jobs over the past six decades. Newmon explains how shifting federal trade policies don’t only affect global markets but also affect local businesses and the people they employ.

