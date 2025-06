The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway 13-year-old.

Jared Spencer is 4 feet, 11 inches with blue eyes and blond hair, and was last seen leaving his residence off Cranberry Road at approximately 1 a.m. Monday night.

He left driving a green 2017 Jeep Renegade SUV with Virginia license plate LUV-2H8.

If you have any information, contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146.