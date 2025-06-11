Lynchburg crews rescue four people from apartment fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Fire Department crews rescued four people from a burning apartment building Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., fire crews responded to the Lakeside Plaza Apartments after receiving reports of a smoke alarm going off and smoke filling the third-floor hallway. There were also several reports of residents being trapped inside by the smoke.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to rescue three residents by helping them down ladders from their apartments. A fourth resident had made it to the first floor and was escorted out by the crews. One of those rescued was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with minor injuries.

The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office says the cause appears to be food left unattended cooking on a stove. A total of five apartments were damaged by either fire or smoke. Restoration officers are working with any residents who have been displaced to find temporary shelter.