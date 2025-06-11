Salem City School Board discuss proposed employee hire policy

SALEM, Va. – The Salem City School Board discussed a proposed policy at Tuesday’s meeting that could affect how the district hires new employees.

The policy, presented for a first reading, outlines how the board could award a contract to someone who has been convicted of a violent felony. Exceptions include convictions involving the sexual molestation, physical or sexual abuse, or rape of a child, as well as the solicitation of such offenses.

Other language of the policy was read out to the board as follows:

“If the individual has had their civil rights restored by the governor, has completed all the terms of supervision and been released from supervision for more than 20 years, and is, in the opinion of the school board, of upstanding character and has demonstrated a commitment to public or community service and rehabilitation after completing all terms of supervision,” the board stated during the meeting.

The policy remains under review and could be adopted at the board’s next meeting.