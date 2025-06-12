GiveLocalNRV to hold 12th annual Giving Day

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – GiveLocalNRV announced on Thursday that they will be holding their 12th annual Giving Day on June 25. The event will be hosted by the Community Foundation of the New River Valley.

GiveLocalNRV is expecting thousands of people and over 100 organizations to participate in the fundraiser. CFNRV will also be giving away $25,000 in grants and prizes during the event.

Recommended Videos

“Each year through this event, people around the New River Valley and the world come together to uplift our region’s charitable organizations. Nonprofits are an essential part of a thriving community and ours do a tremendous amount for our region’s people, environment, animals, and so much more.” Lindsey Gleason-Reed, the CFNRV’s assistant director

The Giving Day starts at Noon on June 25, and ends at Noon on June 26. If you’d like to learn more or donate to the event, click here.