Radford Army Ammunition Plant honors U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary

RADFORD, Va. – This year marks a significant milestone in American history as the U.S. Army celebrates its 250th anniversary. Established on June 14, 1775, a year before the Declaration of Independence, the Army has played a crucial role in the nation’s fight for freedom and remains a symbol of patriotism and democracy.

The Radford Army Ammunition Plant, built in the 1940s to support the U.S. Army during World War II, continues to serve our country by providing essential materials for military operations. Since 2012, BAE Systems has proudly operated the Radford Arsenal, ensuring that it remains a vital resource for our Warfighters.

To commemorate this historic anniversary, BAE Systems invites the community to join Commander LTC Marie Hough and her supporting staff for a flag-raising ceremony in honor of the U.S. Army. Light refreshments will be served following the event.

For more details about the ceremony and the significance of the U.S. Army’s legacy, tune in to 10 News at 5 and 6 to see it all.