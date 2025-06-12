Virginia Tech Police investigating attempted abduction on campus

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech Police Department announced they are investigating an attempted abduction that took place on West Campus Drive on Wednesday.
VTPD said they received reports of a van stopped in the roadway of 175 West Campus Drive on Wednesday around 7 p.m. The driver allegedly attempted to convince a child to enter the vehicle. The child declined to enter the vehicle and fled the scene. The suspect vehicle left the scene following the incident, and has not yet been located.
Authorities said the suspect is believed to be a white man in his 40s driving a newer model white passenger van. If you have any information regarding the suspect or the attempted abduction, contact the Virginia Tech Police Department at 540-382-4343 or report it online here.
- VTPD listed various tips you should keep in mind to stay safe when outdoors:
- When possible, avoid walking alone. Walk with a friend or walk in well‐traveled and well–lit areas.
- Avoid places where you are vulnerable and there are no exits.
- Be aware of people around you. When you are walking, stay alert and tuned in to your surroundings.
- Walk with confidence; show that you are aware and in control.
- If you are being followed, go to the nearest business or residence for help.
- If you are harassed by the occupants of a car, turn and walk in the other direction. The driver will have to turn around to follow you.
- If you feel you are in danger, call 911 to request assistance. The Virginia Tech campus has 129 Blue Light Phones around campus if your cell phone is not working.