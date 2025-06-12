Virginia Tech Police investigating attempted abduction on campus

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech Police Department announced they are investigating an attempted abduction that took place on West Campus Drive on Wednesday.

VTPD said they received reports of a van stopped in the roadway of 175 West Campus Drive on Wednesday around 7 p.m. The driver allegedly attempted to convince a child to enter the vehicle. The child declined to enter the vehicle and fled the scene. The suspect vehicle left the scene following the incident, and has not yet been located.

Authorities said the suspect is believed to be a white man in his 40s driving a newer model white passenger van. If you have any information regarding the suspect or the attempted abduction, contact the Virginia Tech Police Department at 540-382-4343 or report it online here.