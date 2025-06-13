June Marks Men’s Mental Health Month and Roanoke Doctors Are Seeing a Shift

June marks Men’s Mental Health Month, a time to bring awareness to a crisis that is often overlooked.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), men accounted for nearly 80% of suicide deaths in the U.S. in 2023. In Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health reports a similar trend, with 77% of suicide deaths being men in 2018.

While men have long been less likely to seek help for mental health struggles, doctors in Roanoke say that trend is starting to shift.

“More and more men are more comfortable recognizing and discussing issues with their well-being, particularly with their mental health, and coming forward,” said Dr. Robert Trestman, Chair of Psychiatry at Carilion Clinic. “Historically we were seeing in our ambulatory programs about 20% to 25% men. We’re now seeing over 30%, closer to 35% of our patients are men.”

Dr. Trestman attributes the change to more open conversations about mental health, conversations that are slowly helping to dismantle long-standing stigmas.

“More of us are realizing that [staying silent] does no good to anyone,” he said. “It not only harms us, it compromises the health of our families, our friends, and our ability to accomplish things we care about.”

Still, experts caution that mental health symptoms in men often go unrecognized, not because they’re absent, but because they present differently.

“Typically, men may express their mental health struggles through isolation, risky behavior, anger, or substance use,” said Brandi Howard, Director of Clinical and Outpatient Services at LewisGale Regional Health System. “It’s important to check in with the men in your life. Ask them how they’re doing, specifically. Are you feeling overwhelmed? Do you need to talk to someone?”

Howard says LewisGale offers both inpatient and outpatient programs, including group therapy and medication management.

“We want people to know that it’s okay to not be okay,” she said. “It’s okay to seek help.”

In addition to individual treatments also offered at Carilion Clinic, Dr. Trestman says broader social and economic factors like job stability, access to food, and housing, are closely tied to mental wellness and should also be addressed.

“The real call to action is at multiple levels,” he said. “We need to improve the environment we live in, to create stable housing and more access to treatment when people are in distress.”

But still, he says awareness months like Men’s Mental Health Month make a difference.

“Such holidays and days of recognition may seem trivial, but in truth are important because they give us a moment to not neglect the topics that matter,” he said. “You’re not immortal, nor are you superhuman. We all have our limits, and it’s important to recognize that if we take time for ourselves, we’re going to do better.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, free and confidential help is available 24/7 through the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.