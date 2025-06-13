Pet Safety in the summer

Pet safety experts warn that rising summer temperatures pose significant risks to dogs and cats, requiring pet owners to take extra precautions during outdoor activities and daily routines.

“Pet owners need to be proactive and keep their animals out of situations that can cause excessive heat stroke,” says Sylvie Peterson, Corporate Relations Specialist with Roanoke Valley SPCA.

One crucial safety measure involves checking pavement temperatures before walks. Peterson recommends a simple seven-second test: place your hand on the asphalt. If it’s too hot for your hand after seven seconds, it’s unsafe for your pet’s paws.

Timing outdoor activities strategically helps prevent heat-related issues. “Avoid the hottest part of the day to walk your dog. Stick to the mornings when it’s cool or the evenings when the sun’s going down,” Peterson advises. When walks are necessary during warmer hours, stick to grassy areas to protect paw pads.

If you notice excessive panting, bright red or white gums or sluggishness, you may want to consider moving your pet inside and getting them some water, as it could be suffering from heat exhaustion.

Some dogs are more susceptible to heat exhaustion. Dogs that are young, elderly or overweight, or those with short muzzles or thick or dark-colored coats are most at risk of overheating.

Vehicles can be death traps for pets in the summer. Even moderate temperatures can create dangerous conditions inside vehicles.

A 75-degree day can transform a car into a potentially lethal environment for pets. Peterson strongly advises against leaving pets in cars even if you’re parked in the shade or have your window cracked.

Additionally, it’s not recommended to leave them in cars with the AC running, as your car could stall while you’re away from it, leaving your pet to suffer.

If you spot an animal trapped in a vehicle, you should contact the police immediately. It’s not recommended to break someone else’s car window to save a pet, unless the situation is dire and can’t wait for police to arrive.

Virginia state law addresses summer pet safety through its tether law, making it illegal to tether dogs outside when temperatures exceed 85 degrees. If you do have your pet tethered outside on a warm day, be sure to change out their water to keep it cool throughout the day.

Also, be sure to give them a place to lay in the shade. Just because a tree provides shade at one hour, doesn’t mean that shade will be there in a few hours as the sun moves.