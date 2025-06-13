Suspect arrested after vehicle pursuit in Bedford County

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that they had arrested a suspect following a vehicle pursuit in the Montvale area on Friday.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a “Be on the Lookout” report from Roanoke County Police for two vehicles that were involved in multiple break-ins in their jurisdiction.

Officials say that deputies from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate the suspect vehicles in the Montvale area and initiated a traffic stop. One vehicle stopped without incident, and the other fled, initiating a pursuit.

The suspect continued to operate the vehicle in a manner that endangered the public during the pursuit, but deputies were able to take the suspect into custody after the suspect lost control of the vehicle.