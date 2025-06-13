WATCH: Virginia Tech asks international students to stay in U.S. if possible amidst visa uncertainty

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Colleges and universities are encouraging international students to return to campus early this summer — or to not leave the U.S. at all.

It comes amid uncertainty surrounding the enrollment of foreign students.

Virginia Tech spokesperson said, “If we hope and expect to look at issues that affect the entire world, perspectives outside of the United States, from different cultures, from different countries, is an essential part of that problem-solving process.”

With only 5% of the world’s talent pool located inside the United States, international students are crucial for places like Virginia Tech.

With travel bans issued on 19 different countries, universities are advising international students to reconsider traveling abroad because they may not be allowed back in.

Although this will not affect currently enrolled international students, it’s still unclear how this could impact the future of not only Virginia Tech, but universities nationwide.