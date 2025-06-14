No Kings Rally set to take place in cities across the nation, including Roanoke

This Saturday, Americans across the country will be partaking in the No Kings Rally, a demonstration that “is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from [President Donald] Trump and his allies.”

The rally will coincide with the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War. President Trump has called for a military parade on Saturday, which coincides with his 79th birthday.

This is where the name “No Kings” derives from. Historian John Ragosta observes that people taking part in nationwide protests so they can share their opinions on the state of the country.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“People are taking this opportunity of these efforts to create the image of a king with, for example, a military parade and explaining that that’s not America,” Ragosta said.

Two such rallies will be taking part in Roanoke, one at McCadden Park from 10-11:30 and a second at Elmwood Park from 12-1:30.

Roanoke Indivisible is organizing the rally at McCadden Park, with volunteers like Stephanie Martin taking time on Friday to create signs before the day of the rally.

Martin told 10News that their No Kings rally is designed to be a family-friendly event to shed a positive light on the community.

“Our No Kings rally is an event designed to help build community and support a group of people who share our values of treating people with dignity, respect and also making sure that we keep people safe,” Martin said.

Events being offered at McCadden Park will include live music, yoga and stilt walkers.

It will also lead to the Juneteenth Family Reunion that is happening at the Park. Both events are hoping to create an event that can unite everyone who arrives.

“I hope a sense of togetherness. I hope a sense of they are not alone,” Martin said. “That we are all here together, we are all here to support one another and lift one another up in the face of some really difficult and scary times.”